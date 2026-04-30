Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Patrick Bowe Sells 900 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Bowe sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $70,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 113,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,896,888.50. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,558. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.87%.The business's revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Andersons's payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Andersons by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Andersons by 33,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANDE. Wall Street Zen cut Andersons from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANDE

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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