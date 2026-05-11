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Andrew Smith Sells 108,303 Shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Mears Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Mears Group insider Andrew Smith sold 108,303 shares on May 8 at an average price of GBX 401, totaling about £434,295.
  • Stock snapshot: Shares opened at GBX 406.31, near the 52-week high of GBX 421.37, and the company currently has a market cap of £332.86 million with a low beta of 0.37.
  • Analyst outlook: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 565 target, and MarketBeat says the stock has a consensus buy rating with an average target of GBX 503.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Mears Group plc (LON:MER - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Smith sold 108,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401, for a total value of £434,295.03.

Mears Group Price Performance

MER stock opened at GBX 406.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.28. The stock has a market cap of £332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. Mears Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 421.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

Mears Group (LON:MER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Mears Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mears Group plc will post 32.5150732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mears Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 565 price target on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 503.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mears Group

About Mears Group

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services. It provides housing management services, which include supply of affordable homes to public and private sectors; emergency and temporary accommodation services; affordable housing/social housing management; housing with care services; private rented sector; stock acquisition; mears housing solutions; and housing services to central government departments.

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