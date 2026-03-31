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Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Andrews Sykes Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Andrews Sykes shares fell as low as GBX 464 and last traded at GBX 490 (prior close GBX 477) on light volume of 2,123 shares.
  • The stock is trading below both its 50-day (GBX 515.77) and 200-day (GBX 517.57) moving averages and carries a PE of 11.95 with a market cap of £205.11 million and a low beta (0.47).
  • Andrews Sykes rents, sells and installs environmental control equipment globally and shows moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 34.44) with healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.35, quick ratio 3.08).
  • Interested in Andrews Sykes Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 464 and last traded at GBX 490, with a volume of 2123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 515.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.57.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments. It offers air conditioning products, such as exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, portable humidifiers, and high-performance air conditioners, as well as maintenance contacts; and pumps comprising general purpose, silenced range, high performance, bentonite, submersible drainage and wastewater, submersible sludge, hydraulic submersible, air pumps, hoses and accessories, and environmental equipment.

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