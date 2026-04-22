Andritz (ADRZY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Andritz to post earnings of $0.2492 per share and revenue of $2.2716 billion for the quarter.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Andritz to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Andritz Trading Up 5.3%

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.81. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andritz

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

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