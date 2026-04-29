Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.81%.

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Andritz Price Performance

Andritz stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Andritz has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADRZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Further Reading

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