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Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Andritz logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Volume spike and price move: The article reports a 441% surge in mid-day volume to about 9,775 shares and notes the stock trading near $16.46, with the piece saying Andritz is up 11.5%.
  • Analyst sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterated a "Buy" and Zacks upgraded to "Strong Buy," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Strong Buy."
  • Recent results and valuation: Andritz slightly missed quarterly EPS ($0.37 vs. $0.38) and revenue estimates, while trading with a market cap of $9.21B, a P/E of 16.55, and an ROE of 20.46%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Andritz.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session's volume of 1,806 shares.The stock last traded at $16.4594 and had previously closed at $15.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADRZY

Andritz Stock Up 11.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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