Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.70. Andritz shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADRZY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andritz

Andritz Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

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