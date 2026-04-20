Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Andritz logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Andritz gapped up pre-market, opening at $17.70 versus the prior close of $16.94, but has essentially returned to $16.92 on light volume (827 shares), suggesting limited immediate follow-through.
  • Analyst sentiment has turned positive—Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "Strong Buy" and Deutsche Bank reiterated a "Buy," giving Andritz an average MarketBeat rating of Strong Buy.
  • The company has an $8.8 billion market cap and a P/E of 15.8; recent quarterly results slightly missed estimates (EPS $0.37 vs $0.38; revenue $2.78B vs $2.79B), and analysts forecast about 1.1 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Andritz.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.70. Andritz shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADRZY shares. Zacks Research upgraded Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andritz presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andritz

Andritz Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Andritz Right Now?

Before you consider Andritz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Andritz wasn't on the list.

While Andritz currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines