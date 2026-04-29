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Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Andritz logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Andritz shares gapped up before trading, opening at $16.80 versus the prior close of $15.59 and last trading at $16.80 on very light volume (270 shares).
  • Analysts are bullish: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy", Zacks upgraded to "strong-buy", and MarketBeat reports an average rating of Strong Buy (one Strong Buy, one Buy).
  • The company posted an EPS miss of $0.22 versus $0.25 expected; Andritz has a $9.72B market cap, a PE of 17.48, low debt-to-equity (0.23), and 50/200-day SMAs around $16.02/$15.87.
  • Interested in Andritz? Here are five stocks we like better.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.80. Andritz shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 270 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on ADRZY

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

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