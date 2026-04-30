Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Up 16% - Here's Why

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 16% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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Andritz Stock Up 0.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

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