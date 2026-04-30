Free Trial
→ Billionaire Trader Warns: Get Out of Stocks (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Shares Up 16% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Andritz logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Andritz shares surged 16% to $18.10 on Thursday, but the move occurred on very thin trading (361 shares, roughly 82% below average volume).
  • Analyst sentiment has turned notably positive—Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "strong-buy", and the MarketBeat consensus rating is now "Strong Buy".
  • Despite the rally and positive analyst action, Andritz's most recent quarter missed estimates (EPS $0.22 vs. $0.25 expected; revenue $2.10B vs. $2.27B expected), though the company reports a 20.46% return on equity and a PE near 15.9.
  • Five stocks we like better than Andritz.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 16% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on ADRZY

Andritz Stock Up 0.1%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andritz will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Andritz Right Now?

Before you consider Andritz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Andritz wasn't on the list.

While Andritz currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO: don't be the exit liquidity
SpaceX IPO: don't be the exit liquidity
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines