Andy Long Buys 31,064 Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report) insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £29,821.44 ($37,544.30).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts: Sign Up

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 17.51 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95.44 ($1.20). 60,617,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion's dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 446 ($5.62).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JD Sports Fashion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JD Sports Fashion wasn't on the list.

While JD Sports Fashion currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here