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Angi (ANGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Angi logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Angi will report Q1 2026 results after the market close on May 5, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($0.41) and revenue of about $240.6 million; the earnings call is scheduled for May 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (announced Feb. 10) Angi missed estimates, posting $0.17 EPS vs. $0.38 expected and revenue of $240.77 million, with quarterly revenue down about 10.1% year-over-year.
  • Shares trade near $7.57 with a market cap around $303.6 million; Wall Street consensus is a "Hold" rating with an average price target of $15.60 (mixed Buy/Hold/Sell coverage).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Angi to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $240.6350 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Angi had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 126,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,402. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Angi has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Angi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp set a $11.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Angi and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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