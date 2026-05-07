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Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Angi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Benchmark cut its price target on Angi from $20.00 to $14.00 but kept a buy rating, with the new target implying roughly a 180.84% upside from the current share price.
  • Overall analyst sentiment is more cautious — the consensus rating is Hold (2 Buys, 6 Holds, 1 Sell) with an average price target of $12.50.
  • Shares traded at $4.99 (up 3.9%), market cap about $200M; Angi beat quarterly EPS estimates (-$0.22 vs. -$0.41) while revenue fell 3.1% year-over-year and slightly missed estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Benchmark's target price indicates a potential upside of 180.84% from the stock's current price.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $10.00 target price on Angi in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Angi from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 592,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,923. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Angi has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.64 million. Angi had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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