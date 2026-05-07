Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Benchmark's target price indicates a potential upside of 180.84% from the stock's current price.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $10.00 target price on Angi in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Angi from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

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Angi Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 592,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,923. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Angi has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.64 million. Angi had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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