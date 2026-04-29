Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,780 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,770 to GBX 2,780 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the mining company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.80% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 to GBX 4,100 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,125.71.

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Anglo American Stock Performance

LON:AAL traded down GBX 10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,510. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,256,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,994,668. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,987.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 3,400.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,179.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Anne Wade bought 525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,050 per share, with a total value of £16,012.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,589. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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