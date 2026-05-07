Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,884.50 and last traded at GBX 3,876.50, with a volume of 79112531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,827.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,770 to GBX 2,780 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 to GBX 4,100 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,125.71.

View Our Latest Report on AAL

Anglo American Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,400.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,198.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Wade acquired 525 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,050 per share, for a total transaction of £16,012.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 542 shares of company stock worth $1,657,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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