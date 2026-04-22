Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,215,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session's volume of 608,593 shares.The stock last traded at $24.7840 and had previously closed at $23.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Anglo American to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Anglo American from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NGLOY

Anglo American Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American's operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world's major mining groups.

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