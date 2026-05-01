AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Expected to Post Earnings on Friday

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $3.2597 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,036 shares of the mining company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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