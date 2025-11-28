AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $84.30. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $84.4260, with a volume of 2,088,997 shares changing hands.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AU. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. HSBC restated a "reduce" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 5.4%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,919 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the mining company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company's stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AngloGold Ashanti, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AngloGold Ashanti wasn't on the list.

While AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here