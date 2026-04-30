Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) CEO Purchases $149,938.00 in Stock

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Griffin bought 12,200 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $149,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 36,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $444,443.27. The trade was a 50.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 219,121 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ANIK

Anika Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Anika Therapeutics this week:

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 93.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,509 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company's stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika's proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company's core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

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