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Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Annexon logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Insider buying lifted Annexon shares about 8.5% after Director William H. Carson bought 8,000 shares at $6.20 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, boosting his stake to 70,405 shares; the stock traded as high as $6.37 with mid-day volume ~1.55M shares.
  • The stock carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $17 (five Buys, one Hold, one Sell), while recent notes include Chardan's $16 target and Cantor Fitzgerald's overweight rating.
  • Annexon is a clinical-stage biotech focused on complement-targeted therapies; its lead program, ANX005 (Phase 2) for acute GBS, sits alongside a market cap of about $1.01B and expected negative FY EPS around -0.96.
  • Interested in Annexon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.2950. 1,551,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,614,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Specifically, Director William H. Carson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 70,405 shares in the company, valued at $436,511. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ANNX

Annexon Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Annexon by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company's research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon's pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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