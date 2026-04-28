Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Trading 5.7% Higher - What's Next?

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.98. 491,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,145,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Get AVR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $550.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative net margin of 4,921.27% and a negative return on equity of 536.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 154.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 9,958.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,328 shares of the company's stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,057,707 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,666 shares of the company's stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,560 shares of the company's stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 342,711 shares during the last quarter.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anteris Technologies Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anteris Technologies Global wasn't on the list.

While Anteris Technologies Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here