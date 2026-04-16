Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Trading Down 5.4% - Here's What Happened

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.9480. 78,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,192,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVR

Anteris Technologies Global Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $583.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 536.04% and a negative net margin of 4,921.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anteris Technologies Global news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired 5,000,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,219,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,013,930.50. This represents a 60.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,627 shares of the company's stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 349,299 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 612,244 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,838,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 4,026,136 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 486,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

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