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Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Trading Down 5.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Anteris Technologies Global logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 5.8% to $5.18 on Monday on light volume (362,403 shares, ~71% below average), yet analysts retain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $15.33.
  • The company reported a ($0.75) EPS for the quarter on just $0.31M revenue, with extremely negative margins and ROE, and analysts expect full-year EPS of -2.66, highlighting weak profitability.
  • Major shareholder L1 Capital purchased 5,000,000 shares at an average $5.75 in January, raising its stake to 13,219,814 shares, signaling significant insider accumulation.
  • Five stocks we like better than Anteris Technologies Global.

Shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.18. 362,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,267,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $504.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 536.04% and a negative net margin of 4,921.27%.The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anteris Technologies Global

In other news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,219,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,013,930.50. This represents a 60.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,627 shares of the company's stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 349,299 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,157 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 12,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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