Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Buys $65,500.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX - Get Free Report) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Anterix alerts: Sign Up

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 107,873 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,084. The company has a market capitalization of $627.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEX

Institutional Trading of Anterix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company's stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company's stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Anterix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anterix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anterix wasn't on the list.

While Anterix currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here