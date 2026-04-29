Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.58, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm's revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,845,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,208. The stock's 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,610,648. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $172,291,000 after acquiring an additional 761,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AR

Key Headlines Impacting Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $1.72 vs. $1.16 consensus and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.59B; company reported a 12.0% net margin and 6.71% ROE, driving the immediate bullish reaction. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $1.72 vs. $1.16 consensus and revenue $1.95B vs. $1.59B; company reported a 12.0% net margin and 6.71% ROE, driving the immediate bullish reaction. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Antero from "Hold" to "Strong Buy" and included AR on its Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) value list, adding third‑party momentum to the stock’s outlook. Zacks Upgrade Zacks Value List

Zacks upgraded Antero from "Hold" to "Strong Buy" and included AR on its Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) value list, adding third‑party momentum to the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Company and related midstream (Antero Midstream, NYSE: AM) filed first-quarter financial and operating results / Form 10‑Q — routine disclosures that provide the detailed operating and cash‑flow context investors will parse after the headline beat. Antero Resources 10-Q Release Antero Midstream Results

Company and related midstream (Antero Midstream, NYSE: AM) filed first-quarter financial and operating results / Form 10‑Q — routine disclosures that provide the detailed operating and cash‑flow context investors will parse after the headline beat. Negative Sentiment: Market caution: intraday volume was below the stock’s average and balance‑sheet liquidity metrics (current ratio ~0.55) remain tight — factors that could limit upside or increase volatility as investors evaluate capex, cash‑flow allocation and dividend/buyback plans in the 10‑Q details. Market Data

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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