Antero Resources Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Antero Resources NYSE: AR executives highlighted record production, strong free cash flow generation, and early benefits from the recently closed HG acquisition during the company’s first-quarter 2026 investor conference call. Management also discussed shifting global energy dynamics tied to Middle East disruptions and growing demand catalysts for U.S. natural gas and NGLs, while reiterating a conservative approach to near-term guidance amid uncertainty.

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Record production and “one of the best” quarters

CEO and President Michael Kennedy opened by crediting the operations team for maintaining “100% uptime” during Winter Storm Fern, calling the quarter “one of the best quarterly results in company history,” aided by operational execution and pricing.

Antero reported first-quarter production of 3.9 Bcfe/d, which Kennedy said was a company record and 13% above the year-ago period. He added that production growth is expected to continue through 2026, with full-year production expected to average 4.1 Bcfe/d, representing “a nearly 20% increase from 2025.”

Kennedy also pointed to the company’s ability to “capture substantial premiums to benchmark prices,” which, combined with operational performance, generated free cash flow of $657 million, which he described as the second-highest quarterly level in Antero’s history.

HG acquisition integration ahead of schedule and driving cost reductions

Kennedy said Antero closed the HG acquisition alongside an Ohio Utica Shale divestiture, describing HG as adding “substantial production, cash flow,” nearly 400,000 net acres, and 400 drilling locations to Antero’s core West Virginia Marcellus position. He emphasized the deal’s cost impact, saying it is expected to lower corporate cash costs by $0.30 per Mcfe, reducing breakeven costs and improving margins.

According to Kennedy, integration is “significantly ahead of schedule.” He said Antero recently brought online its first HG pad, a six-well pad in a liquids-rich area with 110,000 total lateral feet (over 18,000 feet per well on average) and a stated net royalty interest of 89%. Kennedy said the company expects the pad to produce 150 million per day and “remain flat at these levels for quite some time.”

Management also increased its synergy outlook. Kennedy said Antero has already achieved $15 million to $20 million of operating synergies on the acquired assets and is now forecasting over $80 million for the full year, above an initial target of $50 million. He attributed the improvement to additional opportunities identified after taking operational control, including drilling and completion design changes, water handling optimization, and economies of scale.

On the cost guidance change, Kennedy told Pickering Energy Partners analyst Kevin MacCurdy that most of the cash production expense reduction is tied to HG, with “$0.07 or $0.08” of the improvement attributed to the acquisition and only “a couple pennies” tied to lower gas prices.

Funding progress, leverage target, and hedging posture

Executives said they used free cash flow to accelerate debt reduction following the HG acquisition. Kennedy noted that Antero had previously targeted approximately $500 million of free cash flow from December through the end of the first quarter to fund the acquisition, but the company exceeded that target “by $250 million.”

Chief Financial Officer Brendan Krueger said the company generated “over $750 million of free cash flow from December of last year through the end of this first quarter,” using it to pay down over 25% of the acquisition cost. He added that, including proceeds from the Utica divestiture, Antero has already funded over half of the transaction. Based on next 12 months free cash flow at current strip pricing, Krueger said the company expects to have fully funded the transaction by early next year—“nearly a year ahead” of expectations at the time the deal was announced.

Kennedy also said improved NGL fundamentals are expected to help Antero reach its leverage target of 1x by mid-2026, “six months ahead of prior expectations.”

On hedging, Kennedy said more than 60% of 2026 natural gas volumes are hedged and roughly one-third is hedged in 2027, consistent with a strategy targeting 25% to 50% of annual production hedged to reduce cash flow volatility and support countercyclical capital allocation. He said Antero remains unhedged on liquids.

In the Q&A, Kennedy told Raymond James analyst John Freeman that once the HG-related term loan is repaid—an outcome he said could occur by early 2027 assuming current commodity prices—“a good assumption for 2027 would be share buybacks for the incremental free cash flow.”

NGL and LPG export dynamics amid Middle East disruptions

Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation Dave Cannelongo described heightened volatility in global energy flows following what he referred to as “the ongoing conflict in the Middle East following Operation Epic Fury that began on February 28th.” He said Antero is monitoring infrastructure attacks and ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz, but added, “there are far too many uncertainties for us to be able to provide updated guidance with a high level of confidence.”

Still, Cannelongo argued Antero is positioned to benefit given its NGL scale and unhedged posture. He cited Antero as the “second-largest NGL producer” and the “largest producer exporter,” and said higher Mont Belvieu pricing could result from rising global demand for U.S. supply.

Cannelongo outlined the global context, stating the Middle East accounted for about 36% of the global waterborne LPG market in 2025 and that those barrels largely must transit the Strait of Hormuz. He also pointed to U.S. dock expansions, saying the U.S. added up to 610 MBbl/d of LPG export capacity over the past year, bringing total terminal capacity to approximately 3 MMBbl/d, with additional expansions through 2028 expected to add another ~1 MMBbl/d.

He said export volumes increased sharply in recent weeks, reaching 2.3 MMBbl/d of propane “alone this week,” and that Antero expects record exports to persist in the months ahead.

On cash flow sensitivity, Cannelongo reminded investors that Antero produces 46 million net barrels of C3+ NGLs, so a $1 per barrel change in C3+ pricing equates to $46 million in incremental cash flow. He said Antero’s forecasted realized pricing for C3+ increased about $12 per barrel, which he said “reflect[s] over $550 million of incremental free cash flow in 2026.”

When asked by JPMorgan’s Arun Jayaram about export pricing exposure and first-quarter realizations, Cannelongo said Antero’s portfolio included both international index pricing and Mont Belvieu, across term and spot transactions. He said spot cargo timing in April and May captured some of the price run-up following the conflict, while noting that arbitrage premiums had tightened to roughly $0.10 to $0.15 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu for June. Kennedy added that Antero’s guidance philosophy remains conservative: “If there’s a lot of uncertainty like there is today, we’re not gonna try to capture that in a moment in time.”

Natural gas outlook: LNG growth, low EU storage, and regional power demand

Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing Justin Fowler said LNG export demand is expected to increase by 7 Bcf/d by the end of 2027. He noted Golden Pass shipped its first cargo “last week” and is expected to ramp 1.6 Bcf of capacity in 2026, reaching 2.4 Bcf/d in 2027. Fowler said rising LNG exports, increasing power demand, and exports to Mexico contribute to an “undersupplied U.S. market over the next two years.”

Fowler also highlighted European storage levels, saying the EU ended the winter below 30% at the end of the first quarter, the “second lowest storage level on record.” He added that EU imports from the Middle East declined 91% in March and April and said supply disruptions could reduce LNG exports through 2026. Fowler said he expects low storage and outages to keep U.S. LNG utilization above historical levels, supporting prices into winter.

On regional demand, Fowler pointed to publicly announced power projects totaling over 8 Bcf/d in Antero’s region and said the company estimates total projects exceed 10 Bcf/d when including non-disclosed developments. He cited recently announced West Virginia projects tied to data center facilities with customers including Microsoft and NVIDIA, and separately a project tied to Google. He also referenced West Virginia’s “50 by 50” plan to increase power generation capacity from 15 GW today to 50 GW by 2050.

Krueger said Antero has recently participated in requests to propose gas supply totaling over 5 Bcf/d, which management characterized as tied to regional demand (not LNG). Kennedy and Krueger argued Antero’s integrated upstream and midstream position—along with its scale in West Virginia—provides an advantage in discussions with potential customers.

Separately, Kennedy said Antero continues to evaluate M&A opportunities in West Virginia, describing the company as “the dominant energy producer in West Virginia,” producing “about half of the natural gas in the state.”

About Antero Resources NYSE: AR

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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