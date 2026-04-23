Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 3,876 Shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN) Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 3,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $26,821.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 528,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,368.72. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 4,603 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $29,183.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 404 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $2,787.60.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 6,900 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $47,817.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 100 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $690.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 713 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $4,919.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 903 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $6,311.97.

On Thursday, April 9th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 1,006 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $6,941.40.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 248 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,798.00.

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Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRDN remained flat at $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.58 million for the quarter. Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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