Anthony Carroll Purchases 7,250 Shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI - Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Carroll purchased 7,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $24,867.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 641,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,190.65. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 549.96% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTC Solar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTCI

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FTCI specializes in the design, manufacturing and deployment of solar tracker systems for utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. The company's tracker solutions are engineered to follow the sun's path and optimize energy capture, helping customers maximize the performance of their solar assets. In addition to its core mechanical tracker products, FTC Solar offers advanced supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software that enables remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and performance analytics.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FTC Solar supports large-scale solar projects across multiple regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

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