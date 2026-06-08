Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,014,990 shares in the company, valued at $142,741,891.60. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.86. 5,792,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,017. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYZ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.12.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 23.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Block by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,042,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,305,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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