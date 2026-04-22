Aperam (APEMY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Aperam to post earnings of $0.0821 per share and revenue of $1.8191 billion for the quarter.

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Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, analysts expect Aperam to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aperam Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of APEMY opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.89 and a beta of 1.18. Aperam has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Aperam from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Aperam to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aperam

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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