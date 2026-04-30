Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Issues Earnings Results

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Aperam had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.17%.

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Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $48.00 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aperam has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Aperam from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APEMY

About Aperam

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Further Reading

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