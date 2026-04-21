Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $77.8510 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 96.78, a quick ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 47,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc NYSE: ARI is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI's investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

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