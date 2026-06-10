Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.2308.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here