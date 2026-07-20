Applied Digital (APLD) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Applied Digital to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $92.5550 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 5.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 184,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,367.82. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $432,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 208,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,795.02. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,182,175 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Applied Digital by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities set a $82.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.56.

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Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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