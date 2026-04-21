Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $1.2251 billion for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $293.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $212.14 and a one year high of $296.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 19.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $1,154,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,224,993.62. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total transaction of $5,490,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,311,428.80. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,829 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $150,319,000 after acquiring an additional 582,827 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,933.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 264,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 259,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 206,915 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $200,863,000 after acquiring an additional 152,197 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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