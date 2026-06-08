Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang Sells 4,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $800,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 387,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,577,142.50. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 33,630 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $5,826,733.80.

On Monday, March 16th, Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 36,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00.

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Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $19.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,835,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,176,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -297.94 and a beta of 3.67. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.Applied Optoelectronics's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,660 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $173,696,000 after buying an additional 358,090 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,730,000 after buying an additional 2,188,630 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,293,000 after buying an additional 875,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,257,000 after buying an additional 1,038,775 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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