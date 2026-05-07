AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Earns "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target suggests a potential upside of 49.31% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APP. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $672.05.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $468.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $440.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $292.87 and a 1 year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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