AptarGroup (ATR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $956.2120 million for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92. AptarGroup has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,308,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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