AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $400,328.55 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 466,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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