AptarGroup Sets CEO Succession as 2025 Sales Rise and Shareholders Back Ballot

AptarGroup NYSE: ATR used its annual meeting to announce a planned chief executive transition, report that shareholders approved all items on the ballot and provide an update on 2025 performance and early 2026 results.

President and Chief Executive Officer Stephan Tanda told shareholders that he plans to retire after nearly 10 years in the role. Gael Touya, currently president of Aptar Pharma and a company veteran of more than 30 years, will become president and CEO on Sept. 1, 2026.

Tanda said he will remain in his current role until the transition date and then serve as an adviser through the end of the year to support a smooth handoff. He also said he expects to retire from the board at year-end, while the board expects to appoint Touya as a director on Sept. 1, 2026.

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Touya said he was “privileged” to step into the role and thanked Tanda for his leadership, adding that Aptar has been his “professional home” for more than 30 years.

Shareholders Approve Directors, Compensation and Auditor

Irene Hudson, executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, said a quorum was present at the virtual-only meeting. She said the company had not received notice of any shareholder nominations or other motions, leaving only the matters listed in the annual meeting notice for consideration.

Based on the preliminary vote count, shareholders elected four directors to serve until the 2029 annual meeting: George L. Fotiades, Candace Matthews, B. Craig Owens and Julie Xing. Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, Aptar’s executive compensation and ratified PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

Tanda declared each proposal approved after the inspector of election reported that the required votes had been cast in favor of the nominees and the other ballot items. No shareholder questions were submitted during the question-and-answer portion of the meeting, according to Mary Scafidas, senior vice president of investor relations and communications.

2025 Sales Rise 5%

After the formal meeting adjourned, Tanda reviewed the company’s business performance and recent results. He said 2025 was driven by Aptar’s purpose to “innovate and transform ideas into solutions that improve everyday life,” pointing to technologies that deliver medications, add convenience and security for consumers, and support recyclability, reusability and sustainability.

For 2025, reported sales increased 5% to $3.8 billion from $3.6 billion in the prior year. Core sales rose 2%, which Tanda said reflected steady demand across key product categories. The company returned $486 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the year. Tanda also noted that 2025 marked Aptar’s 32nd consecutive year of paying an annually increasing dividend.

Pharma Leads Segment Growth

Tanda highlighted the strength and diversity of the company’s Pharma pipeline, citing a growing number of systemic nasal drug delivery projects and increased participation in injectable projects, including projects for GLP-1 and NX-1. The Pharma segment reported sales growth of 6% in 2025 to $1.74 billion, driven by strong demand for emergency medicine and central nervous system products as well as higher royalties.

In the Beauty segment, reported sales increased 7% in 2025 to $1.31 billion, with currency and acquisitions contributing positively and core sales showing modest growth. The Closures segment reported sales growth of 2% to $730.3 million, including a currency benefit and slight core sales growth.

Capital Allocation and 2026 Outlook

Tanda said Aptar has focused on investing in higher-returning and faster-growing businesses, especially Pharma, while remaining committed to returning capital to shareholders. Over the past five years, the company has returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

For the first quarter of 2026, Tanda said reported sales increased 11%, while core sales, adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions, were flat compared with the prior year.

He also emphasized safety, employee engagement, leadership development and community involvement. Tanda said the company’s goal of zero injuries remains a top priority and noted continued expansion of Aptar’s Corporate University.

Aptar’s long-term financial targets remain unchanged, including an adjusted EBITDA margin target of 21% to 23% and an overall core sales growth target of 4% to 7%. Tanda said the company intends to continue executing a productivity roadmap aimed at addressing short-term headwinds and improving efficiency across operations, supply chains and selling, general and administrative expenses.

“In closing, 2025 was a strong year, and we are well-positioned for broad-based growth across all three of our segments,” Tanda said. He added that Aptar’s balance sheet provides the company with the ability to invest for the future, return capital to shareholders and maintain flexibility for strategic opportunities.

About AptarGroup NYSE: ATR

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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