Apyx Medical (APYX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 21.22%.The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of APYX stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 5.00. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APYX shares. BTIG Research raised Apyx Medical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Apyx Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical NASDAQ: APYX is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company's product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

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