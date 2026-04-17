Aqua Capital, Ltd. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 4,200 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,025,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,425,302.75. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 14,372 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84.

Get Energizer alerts: Sign Up

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $778.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.82 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 143.24%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Energizer by 1,836.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Energizer by 92.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energizer wasn't on the list.

While Energizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here