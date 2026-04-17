Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.1530, with a volume of 32827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

Get Aramark alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aramark

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,894,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company's stock worth $741,598,000 after purchasing an additional 639,423 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,195,901 shares of the company's stock worth $670,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,199 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,357,046 shares of the company's stock worth $344,901,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock worth $326,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,046 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aramark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aramark wasn't on the list.

While Aramark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here