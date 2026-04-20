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Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Arbuthnot Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Arbuthnot Banking Group hit a new 52‑week high and last traded at GBX 864 on Monday, with about 75,245 shares changing hands.
  • Valuation and technicals: The company has a market cap of £141.0m, a P/E of 7.92 and PEG 0.38, while the stock sits below its 50‑day (GBX 876.54) and 200‑day (GBX 888.24) simple moving averages and has a low beta (0.54).
  • Recent results: The firm reported quarterly EPS of GBX 109.10, with a net margin of 7.55% and ROE of 6.53%, and analysts forecast roughly 169.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 864, with a volume of 75245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 876.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 888.24. The company has a market cap of £141.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 EPS for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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