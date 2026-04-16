Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 862, with a volume of 27069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 877.50.

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Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £140.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.41.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

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