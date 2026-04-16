Free Trial
→ Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Arbuthnot Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arbuthnot Banking Group hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 775 and last at GBX 862 on volume of 27,069 shares, sitting below its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs (GBX 877.30 and GBX 889.41).
  • The stock appears relatively inexpensive with a market cap of £140.68 million and a P/E of 7.90 and PEG of 0.38, indicating potential value despite the recent decline.
  • Recent quarterly EPS was GBX 109.10; the firm reported a 6.53% ROE and 7.55% net margin, and sell‑side analysts project roughly GBX 169.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arbuthnot Banking Group.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 775 and last traded at GBX 862, with a volume of 27069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 877.50.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £140.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 889.41.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 109.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments. The company offers private and commercial banking services, including current and deposit accounts, loans, overdrafts, guarantees, and foreign exchange; financial planning; investment and asset management; asset finance funding; property finance; asset based lending, deposits, and specialist finance; and other finance.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arbuthnot Banking Group Right Now?

Before you consider Arbuthnot Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arbuthnot Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Arbuthnot Banking Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines