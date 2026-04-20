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Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Arc Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arc Resources (AETUF) gapped up pre‑market, opening at $18.81 versus the prior close of $18.13, but was last trading around $18.15 on volume of about 31,168 shares.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but tilts positive with an average rating of Moderate Buy (2 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 5 Hold) after recent downgrades from CIBC, Raymond James and National Bank and upgrades from Scotiabank and Zacks.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $10.4B and valuation metrics of P/E 11.77 and PEG 0.91, while Q4 EPS of $0.32 met estimates and revenue of $1.15B beat expectations, with a net margin of 22.03% and ROE of 15.49%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Arc Resources.

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $18.81. Arc Resources shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 31,168 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AETUF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Arc Resources to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Arc Resources from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Arc Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Arc Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on AETUF

Arc Resources Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32. Arc Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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