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Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Arcadis logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Arcadis shares gapped up, rising from a prior close of $27.03 to an open of $30.92 and last trading at $36.95 — roughly a 36.7% increase.
  • Analysts hold an average Hold rating (three analysts); KeyCorp downgraded ARCAY from Overweight to Hold while Zacks moved it to Hold as well.
  • Despite the surge, the stock still trades slightly below its 50‑day ($37.55) and well below its 200‑day ($43.69) moving averages, with a debt-to-equity of 0.59 and current/quick ratios of 1.02.
  • Interested in Arcadis? Here are five stocks we like better.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $30.9210. Arcadis shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 2,675 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCAY. Zacks Research raised Arcadis to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered Arcadis from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCAY

Arcadis Stock Up 36.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV OTCMKTS: ARCAY is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

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