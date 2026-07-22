ArcBest (ARCB) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $1.1738 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $998.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.07 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $176.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. ArcBest's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.08.

View Our Latest Report on ARCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in ArcBest by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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