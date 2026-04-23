Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Arcellx logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Arcellx shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.13 (last trade $115.085) and the company has a market cap of $6.73 billion with a 50-day/200-day moving average of $108.02/$86.85.
  • Analysts are mixed but cautious — Arcellx has an average rating of "Hold" with a consensus target of $111.87, despite a few upgrades (e.g., Truist to strong-buy) and several downgrades or reaffirmed holds.
  • Fundamentals and insider activity raise questions: Arcellx reported EPS of ($1.01) and revenue of $1.65M (vs. $13.4M est.), faces deeply negative margins and a projected -2.91 EPS for the year, and insider Rami Elghandour recently sold 89,916 shares for about $10.24M, reducing his stake ~24.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.13 and last traded at $115.0850, with a volume of 541374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Truist Financial raised Arcellx from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Arcellx from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered Arcellx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 1,027.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 89,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total value of $10,243,230.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 276,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,447,729.92. This trade represents a 24.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc NASDAQ: ACLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arcellx Right Now?

Before you consider Arcellx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arcellx wasn't on the list.

While Arcellx currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
He just named his next 100-bagger
He just named his next 100-bagger
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines