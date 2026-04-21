Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 2.7% - Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.9450. 27,513,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 33,736,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 million. Archer Aviation's revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 54,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $353,917.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 377,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,435,562.12. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 94,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $611,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,345,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,477.80. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,333. Insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 285,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company's stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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