Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Archer Daniels Midland logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Archer Daniels Midland declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share (annualized $2.08), payable June 10 to shareholders of record on May 20, implying a ~2.6% yield.
  • The dividend appears well-covered: ADM has raised its payout for 53 consecutive years, carries a payout ratio around 45.5%, and analysts expect EPS roughly in the $4.56–$4.75 range, keeping the projected payout ratio near 44%.
  • In the latest quarter ADM reported $0.71 EPS (beating the $0.66 estimate) on revenue of $20.49 billion (below expectations) and set FY2026 guidance of $4.15–$4.70 EPS.
  • Interested in Archer Daniels Midland? Here are five stocks we like better.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Archer Daniels Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Right Now?

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines