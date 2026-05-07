Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Archer Daniels Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

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Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $78.54 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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